Check out this maiden electric scooter from electronics brand Acer

Tech giant Acer has launched MUVI 125 4G electric scooter in India at 1 lakh (ex-showroom)

 It has been launched in partnership with Indian electric mobility platform eBikeGo

 The latter will be responsible for designing and manufacturing of the vehicle here

Pre-bookings will soon be opened and enquiries can be made on the official website

The e-scooter comes with two removable of 48V 35.2Ah each, offering a range of 80-km per charge

The scooter can reach a top speed of 75 kmph

It gets a Bluetooth-enabled 4-inch LCD screen with three configurations

There are three colour options - White, Black, and Grey
It comes with a light-weight chassis and rides on 16-inch wheels. For details...
