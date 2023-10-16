Check out this maiden electric scooter from electronics brand Acer

Tech giant Acer has launched MUVI 125 4G electric scooter in India at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom)
It has been launched in partnership with Indian electric mobility platform eBikeGo
The latter will be responsible for designing and manufacturing of the vehicle here
Pre-bookings will soon be opened and enquiries can be made on the official website
The e-scooter comes with two removable of 48V 35.2Ah each, offering a range of 80-km per charge
The scooter can reach a top speed of 75 kmph
It gets a Bluetooth-enabled 4-inch LCD screen with three configurations
There are three colour options - White, Black, and Grey