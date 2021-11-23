Honda updates Rebel cruiser range for 2022

Apart from updating the new Gold Wing range, Honda has now also rolled out the refreshed Rebel cruiser bike range for the international markets. The new updates have been rolled out for both Rebel 500 and the flagship Rebel 1100.

2022 Rebel 500:

The updated Rebel 500 has received new colour options for 2022. The company has added Pearl Organic Green on the cruiser motorcycle. The newly added option will be sold alongside the existing Matte Jeans Blue, Graphite Black, and Mat Axis Gray paint schemes. Save for the paint option updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same.

It carries over the same 471cc, parallel-twin engine still produces the same 47bhp of power.

2022 Rebel 1100:

The flagship Rebel 1100 from Honda has also received new colour options. The bike now comes in a flashy Pearl Stallion Brown. Save for the aesthetic updates, there are no other changes on the motorcycle. At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1100cc, parallel-twin that comes based on the same engine found in the Africa Twin adventure-tourer.

The Rebel 1100 is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market anytime soon. However, the smaller Rebel 500 may be launched in the country in the next few years.

Meanwhile, the Activa maker has now started exporting the made-in-India Navi mini bike to the market of the US. More details here.