Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) may be the top-of-the-chart brand when it comes to scooters in India, but the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer faces tough competition from its erstwhile partner in India, the homegrown two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp when it comes to topping the entire segment. The latter has been holding the top spot for quite a long time, thanks to its bestselling Splendor series of motorcycles. However, with the launch of the Honda Shine 100 recently, the former OEM aims to dent that picture.

The all-new Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle comes as a direct competitor to the Hero Splendor Plus alongside other models like Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon. Priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), the Honda Shine 100 is expected to boost the brand's effort in the 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment, which is the bestselling category in the Indian motorcycle market. Of all motorcycle sales in India, the 100cc segment accounts for 33 per cent of the market. Hero MotoCorp, thanks to its Splendor series of motorcycles, consumes a large chunk of this segment, with about 2.5 lakh units of Splendor sold every month.

(Also watch: Honda Shine 100 is purpose-built for city duties)

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the two motorcycles, the Honda Shine 100 and Hero Splendor Plus.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price

Honda Shine 100 has been launched at an introductory price of ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, comes priced at ₹74,420- ₹74,710 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Clearly, the Honda Shine 100 comes very competitively priced against its biggest rival by keeping the sticker price around ₹10,000 lower.

Honda Shine 100 Hero Splendor Plus ₹ 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) ₹ 74,420 - ₹ 74,710 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Dimension and underpinnings

Honda Shine 100 has a wheelbase of 1,245 mm, 168 mm of ground clearance and 786 mm of seat height. The Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, has a wheelbase of 1,236 mm, 785 mm of seat height and 165 mm of ground clearance. The Honda Shine 100 gets a nine-litre fuel tank, while the Splendor Plus has a 9.8-litre capacity tank. The Shine 100 has a slightly longer wheelbase, taller seat and ground clearance than its rival.

Honda Shine 100 Hero Splendor Plus Wheelbase 1,245 mm 1,236 mm Seat height 786 mm 785 mm Ground clearance 168 mm 165 mm Fuel tank 9-litre 9.8-litre Kerb weight 99 kg 112 kg Suspension (F/R) Telescopic fork / Twin shocks Telescopic fork / Twin shocks Brakes (F/R) Drum / Drum Drum / Drum Wheelbase 17-inch / 17-inch 18-inch / 18-inch

The Shine 100 weighs 99 kg, while the Splendor Plus weighs 112 kg. Both these motorcycles come with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back for suspension duty. For the braking task, both of them get drum brakes at the front and rear. Shine 100 runs on 17-inch wheels, while the Splendor Plus receives 18-inch wheels.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Specification

Honda Shine 100 is powered by a 99.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 7.6 hp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque.

Motorcycle Honda Shine 100 Hero Splendor Plus Engine 99.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Power 7.6 hp 8.02 hp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm Transmission Four-speed Four-speed

Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, gets power from a 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is mated to a four-speed gearbox. This motor kicks out 8.02 hp of power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque. While both motorcycles return the same amount of torque, Splendor Plus churns out a slightly higher power.

First Published Date: