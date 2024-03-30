Honda Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle launched in Brazil

Honda Motorcycle Brazil has introduced the new Sahara 300 to its market, bringing a new and more accessible adventure motorcycle to its stable. The new Honda Sahara 300 replaces the famed XRE 300 in the brand’s stable and the new offering is more in line with the manufacturer’s CB range of adventure motorcycles.

The new Honda Sahara 300 gets a complete redo over the XRE 300 with new body panels, more features and a revised motor. The feature list comprises a new digital instrument console, a Type-C USB charger, dual-channel ABS, pre-load adjustable suspension and more. The styling is identical to the Honda CB500X, albeit in a more skeletal and leaner form.

The Honda Sahara 300 is powered by a 293 cc air-cooled, SOHC motor that can run on ethanol and petrol. It makes more power on ethanol

Power on the Honda Sahara 300 comes from the 293 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor. This is starkly different from the DOHC setup on the older XRE 300. The new engine is E100-compatible and is capable of churning out more power on ethanol in Brazil. The motor develops 25.2 bhp on ethanol as against 24.8 bhp on petrol, while peak torque stands at 27 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With a kerb weight of just 149 kg, the Sahara 300 is light on its feet. However, the tall seat height of 859 mm may not be favourable for Indian customers.

Other components include telescopic forks at the front with 245 mm of travel while the rear gets a monoshock with 225 mm of travel. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The Sahara 300 is available in three variants in Brazil - Standard, Rally and Adventure. Prices start from 27,090 Real (approx. ₹4.50 lakh) for Standard, 27,690 Real (approx. ₹4.60 lakh) for Rally, and 28,650 Real (approx. ₹4.76 lakh) for Adventure.

The Honda Sahara 300 ADV is available in three variants - Standard, Rally and Adventure

There's no word if Honda plans to introduce the Sahara 300 in other markets, particularly India. The model would slot rather well between the CB200X and CB500X, should it be built and sold here. That said, rumours are rife of Honda India developing a new adventure motorcycle based on the CB350 platform. The company though is yet to confirm any details.

