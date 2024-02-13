Honda NX500 adventure tourer deliveries begin in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has begun deliveries of the new NX500 adventure tourer in the country. The new middleweight Honda NX500 ADV was launched recently priced at ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and replaces the CB500X adventure tourer previously on sale. The NX500 is the successor to the CB500X globally and promises a mix of touring and off-roading ability.

The Honda NX500 made its global debut late last year and comes with a tall stance. The adventure tourer gets a single-piece LED headlight with a transparent visor while the bulbous fuel tank gives the motorcycle a tall stance with a strong road presence. The bike is offered in three colours - Grand Prix Red, Pearl Horizon White and Gunpowder Black.

The 2024 Honda NX500 uses an updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Power on the new Honda NX500 comes from the 471 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine tuned for 46.9 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The adventure tourer gets a steel diamond-tube frame with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a 5-step preload pro-link monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 296 mm twin discs at the front with two-piston calipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm single disc with a single-piston caliper. The bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

The new Honda NX500 gets alloy wheels instead of spoked wheels for proper off-roading. It’s also more road-biased with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, wrapped around 110/80 front section and 160/60 rear section tyres. Other features on the motorcycle include a slip-and-assist clutch and a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation via the Honda RoadSync mobile app. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 17.5 litres and a kerb weight of 196 kg.

The Honda NX500 is substantially cheaper than the CB500X and should be more value-friendly for customers looking to bring the twin-cylinder ADV. The bike takes on the Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650 in the same space, while it will also lock horns against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure, although both motorcycles are much cheaper in comparison. Do note that the Honda NX500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

