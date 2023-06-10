Honda motorcycle & scooter customers now get extended warranty up to 10 years

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced its new ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program, allowing customers to extend the company warranty for up to 10 years. The industry-first initiative is available for motorcycles and scooters up to the 250 cc segment and builds on the existing Extended Warranty program provided by the company. Customers will have to acquire the extended warranty in a window of 91 days or until the ninth year from the vehicle purchase date.

The Honda Extended Warranty Plus program costs Rs. 1,317 for models up to 150 cc and Rs. 1,667 for two-wheelers between 150-250 cc. The pricing structure will vary further based on the purchase year of the vehicle, ensuring more flexibility and accessibility to customers. The program is applicable to all existing and new Honda two-wheeler owners.

The extended warranty offers coverage up to 120,000 km on scooters and 130,000 km on motorcycles up to 250 cc

Speaking on the industry-first initiative, Yogesh Mathur - Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “Customer satisfaction has always been crucial in the vehicle purchasing process, with after-sales service playing a vital role. As a leading 2Wheeler manufacturer, Honda aims to surpass customer expectations and set new benchmarks. Our 'Extended Warranty Plus' program is designed to elevate the ownership experience to new heights. It is the industry's first program to offer extended warranty coverage of up to 10 years, including high-value parts. With numerous benefits, this program will revolutionize customer retention and enhance the overall experience, fostering long-lasting loyalty. We firmly believe this program will further strengthen the unwavering trust bestowed upon us by our valuable customers."

The Honda Extended Warranty Plus program covers all crucial high-value engine components, as well as other essential mechanical and electrical parts. Customers have multiple options to choose from including a three-year policy for vehicles up to the seventh year of age. A two-year policy for two-wheelers in their eighth year of ownership and a one-year policy in their ninth year.

These options cover up to 120,000 km for all scooters and up to 130,000 km for all motorcycle models up to 250 cc. The Honda Extended Warranty Plus program will be available at the company’s authorised service centres. It is also transferable in case of a change in ownership.

Honda is currently in the process of updating its model range to the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms. The company also announced its electrification plans for India earlier this year which will kick off in 2024 with two electric scooters.

