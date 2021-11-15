Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd on Monday has announced the launch of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition. Priced at ₹87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the sporty edition of the 125 cc scooter gets the Honda MotoGP team's signature vibrant orange colour accents across different body parts.

The sporty edition of the Honda Grazia 125 scooter gets a host of cosmetic updates across body parts. It gets orange, red, white and black colour accents. The Repsol badging is visible at the front and side profiles. Wheel rims come painted in vibrant orange adding further sportiness to the 125 cc scooter.

While such cosmetic updates have been introduced to the scooter, design-wise and mechanically it remains same. It gets an LED DC headlamp, split LED position lamp, integrated passing switch, side stand indicator with engine cut-off, intelligent instrument display, front telescopic forks and triple step adjustable rear suspension etc. Braking duty is performed by a front disc brake and rear drum unit.

The engine too remains unchanged in the special edition Honda Grazia 125 scooter. The engine comes with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) technology coupled with Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The engine is capable of churning out 8.25 PS at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Speaking about the new scooter's launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, that unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. "Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts," he further added.