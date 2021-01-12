Honda Hornet 2.0 becomes costlier in India. Here's the new price

Honda 2Wheelers India has recently revised the price list for the entire portfolio including its new Hornet 2.0 streetfighter motorcycle. With the latest price correction, the sports commuter has now turned costlier by ₹1,268. Previously the motorcycle retailed at ₹1,26,927, while it now costs ₹1,28,195 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the standard model, even the Repsol Honda edition of the bike has turned slightly costlier. It now costs ₹1,30,195 as against ₹1,28,927 before the hike (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

The sports commuter continues along with its key features including full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and an aggressive design. The hardware kit on the Hornet 2.0 includes upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension tasks.It uses disc brakes on both wheels along with the safety net of single-channel ABS for braking duties.

While the standard model of the sports commuter is available in four colours, the Repsol Honda edition gets the MotoGP theme.

Powering the motorcycle is a 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is known to deliver 17bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes with a five-speed transmission.