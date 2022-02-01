Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India

Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India

Honda has also recently announced the launch of the new sporty edition of the Grazia 125 scooter in the country.HMSI has managed to cross two lakh sales milestone in the Eastern parts of India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 01:06 PM
New Honda Grazia sports edition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced recently that it has managed to cross two lakh unit sales milestone in the Eastern parts of India. As per the automaker, its scooters have a strong demand in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
₹ 61,311 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Okinawa Ridge
₹ 61,791 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima E5
₹ 61,866 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 61,866 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

“Grazia125 is now trusted by over 2 lakh families in the region. Catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterization in the region," the company said in a press note sent recently.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that it has over 1020 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) in the region that retails and services its entire lineup.

(Also Read: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022)

The company has also recently announced the launch of the new sporty edition of the Grazia 125 scooter in the country. The scooter comes updated with a range of exterior cosmetic tweaks across the body panels. It gets orange, red, white and black colour accents and also features Repsol badging over the front and side profiles. The wheels on the scooter come painted in vibrant orange adding further sportiness to the 125 cc scooter. (more details here)

(Also Read: European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech)

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.," It is a moment of great pride and testimony from 2lac happy & satisfied Grazia125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and fun persona, Grazia125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in brand Honda."

 

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Honda HMSI Honda Activa Honda Grazia Grazia sales Grazia price
Related Stories
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone
31 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross becomes costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
28 Jan 2022
2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India
25 Jan 2022
Maruti Suzuki car sales drop slightly to 154,379 units in January 2022
01 Feb 2022
Hyundai Creta becomes India's most exported SUV in 2021
25 Jan 2022
MG Motor India sells over 4000 ZS EVs in last two years
29 Jan 2022
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
01 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS