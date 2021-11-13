Honda CB150X adventure tourer makes official debut

Honda has introduced the new CB150X adventure motorcycle at the ongoing 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). It sits under the CB200X that was introduced in the Indian market a few months back and similarly, the CB150X isn't exactly an outright adventure motorcycle.

In terms of exterior design and styling, the motorcycle features a familiar external body design with a long/extended front beak, tall windscreen, wide handlebar and a single-piece seat.

The fuel tank on the new CB150X is much wider and bolder than the one found on the CB200X, also the use of fairly angular body panels contribute to a very aggressive look on the smaller Honda. In addition, it also gets a sturdy looking bash plate underneath to protect the engine components from damage.

Similar to the CB200X, the smaller Honda also gets a fully digital instrument panel that sports all the required information in a clear format. At the heart of the bike sits a 149cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that has been rated to churn out 16.5bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. This engine comes with a six-speed constant mesh transmission.

In comparison to the CB200X, the CB150X gets a slightly lower seat height of 805 mm which is 817 mm in the case of CB200X. Also, the overall ground clearance is higher at 181 mm which is 14 mm higher than its bigger counterpart. Moreover, the same 17-inch multi-spoke alloys seen in CB150R have been employed on the baby adventure tourer, but what's different is higher 150mm of travel on the front 37mm Showa USD forks. For braking, the bike uses the same single disc brakes at both ends complemented by ABS.

Pricing for the new Honda CB150X starts from RP 32 million (approximately ₹1.67 lakh) for the base variant in Indonesia. Its India launch isn't confirmed at the moment.