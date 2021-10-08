Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve launched: Five big highlights

Hero MotoCorp has launched its adventure motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve right ahead of the festive season. The motorcycle comes expanding Hero MotoCorp's premium portfolio. The XPulse motorcycle comes as an affordable premium 200cc adventure motorcycle from the brand. Hero MotoCorp claims, the addition of XPulse 200 4 Valve is a powerful addition to the X portfolio.
Priced at ₹1,28,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle will be available across all the dealerships in India. It is claimed to have a host of updates including an upgraded oil cooling system, improved seat profile and updated LED headlamp etc.
Commenting on the motorcycle, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment. "Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience," he further added.
Here are five key highlights of the all-new adventure motorcycle.
1
More agile performance
The new Hero XPulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle is claimed to offer six per cent more power at 19.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and five per cent extra torque output at 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Its 200cc oil-cooled engine delivers a better mid and top-end speed range ensuring more agile performance even on rough terrain. The engine has received a better heat management system with its seven-fin oil cooler. Transmission too has been improved with an updated gear ratio.
2
Updated LED headlamp
The Hero XPulse 200 4V gets an upgraded LED headlamp that is claimed to offer improved illumination ensuring better visibility at dark. The motorcycle comes with a segment-first fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, cal alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, gear indicator, Eco Mode and dual trip meters.
3
Riding and safety
In an attempt to make the riding experience safer and comfortable, the motorcycle gets a long travelling suspension, 190 mm at the front and 170 mm at the rear. It runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. The engine bay is protected by an aluminium skid plate. The new toothed brake pedal offers better grip and control, while an upswept exhaust muzzle offers better deep water crossing capability. Front and rear petal disc brake with a single-channel ABS offer safety.
4
Ergonomics
To ensure comfortable and convenient riding, Hero XPulse 200 4V gets a protective windshield, improved quality seat, USB charger, luggage plate with bungee hooks.
5
Colour options
All-new Hero XPulse 200 4V comes available in three new colour options. These are - Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.