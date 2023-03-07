Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp's Splendor is one of the most successful motorcycles ever to hit the Indian market. The motorcycle is very popular in rural areas and with people who want good fuel efficiency and low maintenance from their motorcycle. The Splendor is offered in numerous different versions. The manufacturer recently launched the new Super Splendor XTE and here are five things that one should know about it.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM
The Super Splendor gets new paint schemes now. It also gets a new LED headlamp and a visor as well.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Looks

The manufacturer has updated the looks of the Super Splendor with a new LED headlamp and a new visor. There are new rim tapes and graphics on the bodywork to freshen up the design a bit. There are three paint schemes to choose from, Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Features

In terms of features, the Super Splendor XTEC comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, a low fuel indicator, a real-time mileage indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off. There is also an integrated USB charger to charge mobile devices.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Bluetooth connectivity

Hero MotoCorp has also added Bluetooth connectivity to the Super Splendor XTEC. It can show call and SMS alerts and the phone's battery level on the digital instrument cluster.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Specs and fuel efficiency

The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine. It produces 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and there is also an i3S idle stop-start system. The claimed fuel efficiency of the Super Splendor XTEC is 68 kmpl.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Price and variants

The Super Splendor XTEC is offered in two variants, Drum and Disc. The Drum variant is priced at 83, 368 whereas the Disc variant costs 87, 268. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM IST
