Hero MotoCorp appoints new distributors in Nicaragua, Honduras

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with aggressive expansion plans for both countries.

The company has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major has appointed Grupo Casa Pellas – one of the biggest economic groups and the leading motorcycles, cars and trucks company in Nicaragua with 107 years of experience – as its exclusive distributor.

Hero MotoCorp has also appointed Movesa SA, as its exclusive distributor in Honduras.

"Honduras and Nicaragua are key markets for us in Central America, and our expansion plans clearly showcase this," Hero MotoCorp Global Business Head Sanjay Bhan said.

Grupo Casa Pellas and Movesa SA would enable the company to expand its footprint in both the countries, he noted.

"Through our new products and extensive customer touch-points, we aim to reach out to the youth in these countries who are looking for premium and stylish two-wheelers," Bhan said.

Hero MotoCorp's refreshed product portfolio in Honduras will include two new products – the XPulse 200 and the new Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R in India).

The company's comprehensive product portfolio in the country ranges from commuter to premium motorcycles, including the Eco 150, Hunk 150, Hunk 190R, Hunk 160R, and XPulse 200.

The two-wheeler maker's refreshed product portfolio in Nicaragua would also include the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R, it said.

Other products from the company portfolio in the country includes the Splendor iSmart 110, Ignitor 125, Eco 150, Eco 150TR, Hunk 150, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, XPulse 200 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter.

Both the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R have received excellent customer response in many South American countries already, the company said.