Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS 6 launched in India

After a wait of several months, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the BS 6-compliant Maestro Edge 110 in the Indian market. The standard variant of the scooter is priced at ₹60,950, whereas the higher variant retails at ₹62,450. (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Apart from a new BS 6-compliant engine, the scooter also comes with several other features in the form of a semi-digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port, and underseat storage with a boot light among others. While the main headlight remains a conventional halogen unit, the tail-light is an all-LED affair which makes its rear-end look very attractive.

The scooter has also received new exterior graphics and two new paint options - Midnight Blue and Seal Silver. Rest, it carries over the previous colour options which include Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black and Techno Blue.

Mechanically, changes are major as it gets an updated BS 6-compliant 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine. This engine now also features fuel injection system. The air-cooled unit is rated to produce 8 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes with a CVT unit.

The front-end gets a telescopic suspension and 12-inch alloy wheel, while the rear-end comes with unit swing with spring-loaded hydraulic damper and 10-inch alloy wheel. The new Maestro also benefits from integrated braking system.

In terms of overall dimensions, the new Maestro Edge measures 1,843 mm in length, 715 mm in width and 1,188 mm in height. Its wheelbase and ground clearance measures at 1,261 mm, and 155 mm, respectively, while the seat has been positioned at a height of 775 mm.