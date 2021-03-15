Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 100 Million Editions: What makes them special

After the launch of the 100 Million Edition of the Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and the Passion Pro bikes, Hero MotoCorp has now launched a similar special edition model of its Destini 125, Maestro Edge scooters. While the Maestro Edge's 100 Million edition model retails at ₹65,250 (ex-showroom), the Destini 125's special edition model has been priced at ₹72,250 (ex-showroom).

Here's what differentiates these models from the existing standard version of the scooters.

Both the scooters get a special dual-tone paint scheme which comprises of red and white colours. For the record, a similar scheme can also be found on other 100 Million edition models from Hero. However, changes on these models are limited only to the exterior profile. On the other hand, the overall design, features, and specifications, remain unchanged.

In terms of mechanicals, the Destini 125 100 Million Edition sources power from a 124.6 cc engine that churns out 9bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The special edition of the Maestro Edge scooter continues to use the same 110.9cc motor which is known to pump out 8.04bhp of power at 7,250rpm and 8.7Nm at 5,750rpm.

Hero introduced these special edition models when it achieved the 100 million sales milestone back in January. The final 100 millionth model to come out from the Hero's production lines was the Xtreme 160R model which rolled out from the company's manufacturing assembly plant in Haridwar.

Since April 2020, Hero MotoCorp has manufactured a little more than 5 million two-wheelers, which is down by nearly 15% compared to 7.83 million produced in the previous year, its highest ever (read more details here).