Here is how much Honda H'Ness CB350's official accessories cost

Honda launched its all-new retro cruiser H'Ness CB350 in the Indian market a few days back starting at a price tag of ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike retails from the company's premium chain of dealerships - BigWing.

Now the Japanese automaker has revealed the price list of the official accessories of its Meteor 350 rival. The list includes accessories such as engine guards, panniers, split seats in two colours, as well as a fuel tank pad. In addition to that, even a new side stand is part of the official accessory list which is anyways offered as a stock component with the new bike. Prices for the accessories start from just ₹309 for the fuel tank pads and extend all the way up to ₹4,199 for the panniers.

Needless to mention all the accessories will also be made available at the BigWing dealerships across the country, just like the bike itself.

Honda Highness accessories

Honda has recently joined hands with ICICI Bank to offer 100% finance on the on-road price of the H'ness CB350. The company claims that the newly launched finance scheme provides overall savings of up to ₹ 43,000. Also, the customers can opt for reduced EMI options starting from as low as ₹ 4,999. What's worth mentioning is that the offer is available for a limited period only (festive season time).

The H'Ness CB350 locks horns with other motorcycle in the same category such as the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the bikes from Jawa Motorcycles.