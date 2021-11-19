Harley-Davidson Sportster S India launch next month, pre-bookings open

Harley-Davidson India has informed that it will be launching the new and much-awaited Sportster S in the market in the last month of 2021. The launch of the new motorcycle will take place during the upcoming India Bike Week that is slated to take place on 4-5 December 2021. The Indian arm of the iconic American motorcycle maker has also commenced the pre-bookings for this upcoming motorcycle.

The latest Harley-Davidson Sportster S was originally unveiled earlier this year. It will come out to be Harley's second major launch in India in 2021 after the debut of the Pan America 1250 adventure touring model. The company has also listed the motorcycle on its India website with three colour options - Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed White Pearl.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits the new Revolution Max 1250 engine sourced from the Pan America 1250. Although, this powertrain is a bit differently tuned for the new Sportser S model. It uses the new 1,250cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree, V-twin engine that also powers the Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle. Linked to a six-speed gearbox, the motor produces 119.3bhp of power and 127.4 Nm of peak torque.

Some of the key electronic rider aids on the new motorcycle include five riding modes (three preset and two customisable), cornering ABS, as well as lean-sensitive traction control. The Sportser S also gets a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as full-LED lighting.

When launched, expect it to be priced somewhere from around ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom).