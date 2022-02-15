Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test

Harley-Davidson Sportster S has become the first motorcycle in the country to successfully achieve a record of covering 3141 km in a 24-hour endurance test. The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.

Starting off the 24-hour clock at 1500 hrs on February 5, 2022, the team went through 31 pit stops, after every 1000 km. Every rider completed six runs of an average of 100 km on each run, which was a roughly one-full tank of fuel. The team averaged 130.9 km/hr over 24 hours to achieve this feat.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled due to faulty instrument cluster)

The company chose a 1.74 kilometer-long oval high-speed track for this test. Speaking about the overall experience of this test, Ravi Avalur, Head - Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp said, “We recently took the Harley-Davidson Pan America to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world and that inspired us to do something uniquely different with the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The team at CIT and Hero MotoSports Team Rally stepped in with all their experience and helped us complete this extremely challenging attempt. It is a strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and gone further than any other motorcycle in the country in 24 hours."

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S propels with the use of a 121PS Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine. The company claims that this engine has been tuned to produce high torque at low RPM. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike also comes with a range of features including pre-programmed, selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain). Its colour options include Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Midnight Crimson.

First Published Date: