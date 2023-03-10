Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson X350 Unveiled Officially In China, Is The Most Affordable Harley

Harley Davidson X350 unveiled officially in China, is the most affordable Harley

After a lot of speculation and leaks, Harley Davidson has finally unveiled their most affordable motorcycle in China. It is called the X350 and has been developed in collaboration with QJ Motors which is also selling its motorcycles in India. The details of the Harley Davidson X350 are now officially available on the manufacturer's official website.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 13:15 PM
Follow us on:
The X350 is the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up of Harley Davidson.

The design language of the Harley Davidson X350 looks quite modern as compared to some other Harley models. There is a circular LED headlamp in the front with an LED Daytime Running Lamp, a teardrop fuel tank that is rectangular in shape and a sharp rear end. Harley Davidson says that the design of the X350 is inspired by American flat trackers, to be more precise, the Harley Davidson XR750. In China, the X350 is being offered in three colour options. There is Joyful Orange, Shining Silver and Shadow Black.

The engine is a 353 cc, parallel-twin unit that gets liquid cooling. It produces 36 bhp and 31 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the QJ Motors SRK 350.

In China, the Harley Davidson X350 is offered in three colour options.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250sr
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Bike
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Suspension duties on the Harley Davidson X350 are done by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front which offer adjustability for rebound whereas, at the rear, there is a monoshock which can be tweaked for rebound and preload. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are performed by a floating disc in the front and a fixed disc at the rear. The front brake gets a four-piston caliper whereas, at the rear, there is a single-piston caliper. The alloy wheels are wrapped in a 120/70 tyre in the front and a 160/60 tyre at the rear. The fuel tank has a capacity of 13.5 litres.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X350
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS