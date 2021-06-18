FAME II subsidy: Hero Optima HX electric scooter range now more affordable

Hero Electric has announced a price drop on its Optima HX range in view of the recently revamped FAME II subsidy on electric two-wheelers. With the new price correction, the single battery variant of the electric scooter is now available at ₹53,600. Previously, the same scooter used to retail at ₹61,640. It is available for booking at the company's official website at a token amount of ₹2,999.

The scooter features a 1200watt electric motor and is capable of touching a top speed of 42 kmph. This electric motor squeezes power from a 51.2V/30Ah portable battery that has been rated to deliver a full range of 82km per charge. The system takes a total of up to five hours to get fully charged.

There is also a dual-battery version of the same model available for purchase. It has been priced at ₹58,980 post the latest revision in the FAME II subsidy. This version can cover a total distance of 122 km on a single charge.

Some of the key features on the scooter include apron-mounted turn indicators, a USB port, a digital instrument cluster, 12-inch alloy wheels, a remote lock, an LED headlight, and an anti-theft alarm. It also gets a step-up seat and a single-piece pillion grab rail that give the scooter a modern look. Moreover, it is available for purchase in four colour options - Red, Grey, Blue, and White.

The revised FAME II scheme has been well received by the EV makers in India. Naveen Munjal, Managing Director at Hero Electric said, "The increase in the cap of subsidies for EVs will be a game-changer driving consumers towards electric scooters even as petrol prices continue to touch the ₹100 mark."

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)