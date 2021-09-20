Electric Royal Enfield, made from scrap, built by 15-year-old for just 45,000

A Class nine student from Delhi's Subhash Nagar area has developed an electric Royal Enfield bike from scrap which he claims can run for 100 kms on single charge. Rajan, the 15-year-old student from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, developed the bike during the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajan said it took him merely ₹45,000 to develop the bike ground up.

He used scrap material of an old Royal Enfield bike to put its together with an electric motor.

Speaking to new agency ANI, Rajan said, “Since my school was closed, I learned about technical aspects of a bike at a nearby repairing shop. Then I persuaded my parents to buy me an old bike from a scrap dealer and other required parts, which in total cost ₹45,000."

According to the student, the electric Royal Enfield can run for about 100 kms without the need to recharge it. What is more interesting is the charging infrastructure. Rajan said that the electric bike can be charged at home using just a 48 volt charger.

Rajan said it took him about a month to gather all the required materials to put together this electric bike, converted from the scrap of an old Royal Enfield motorcycle. Once he gathered all the material to develop the bike, it took him just three days to put it together.

This was not Rajan's first foray into making electric vehicles. He had earlier tried his hands to develop an electric cycle, which did not succeed. He said, "Before this, I made an e-cycle but failed to put in place a speed control mechanism. As a result, I fell during a ride and got injured."

Buoyed by success with the electric version of a Royal Enfield bike, Rajan has now set his eyes upon four-wheelers. He said, “Now I want to build an electric car and I have started working in that direction."