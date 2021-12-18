Top Sections
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range
EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 05:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Soul electric scooter by EeVe comes with a range of over 120 km on a single charge.

EeVe India has recently announced the launch of its new electric scooter called Soul. The new Soul e-scooter has been priced at 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes based on the ‘European technology’ standards, claims the company. 

The EeVe Soul comes with a slew of smart features including IOT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, keyless experience, reverse mode, central braking system geo- tagging and geo-fencing. 

(Also Read: EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched starting at 55,900)

It has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty. The scooter comes with an electric motor that juices up from an advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable/detachable batteries. 

The company hasn't provided any specific charging time figures but said that the scooter takes around 3-4 hours to charge from 0-100%. It has a top speed of 60kmph and is offered with a full charge range of over 120 km. 

(Also Read: EeVe looks to tap USD 15 mn more funds; in talks with VCs)

Speaking at the launch Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder &amp; Director, EeVe India, said, “EeVe India is working to revolutionize the electric mobility experience in India which can offer solution to growing environmental concerns. For a future to be Cleaner, Safer and Sustainable, we are bringing eco-friendly electric scooters that are powered with the best sustainable solutions. Our latest EeVe electric scooter is high speed, stylish and hassle-free to help reduce carbon footprint and burden of ever-increasing fuel prices".

 

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 05:23 PM IST