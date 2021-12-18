EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EeVe India has recently announced the launch of its new electric scooter called Soul. The new Soul e-scooter has been priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes based on the ‘European technology’ standards, claims the company.
The EeVe Soul comes with a slew of smart features including IOT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, keyless experience, reverse mode, central braking system geo- tagging and geo-fencing.
It has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty. The scooter comes with an electric motor that juices up from an advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable/detachable batteries.
The company hasn't provided any specific charging time figures but said that the scooter takes around 3-4 hours to charge from 0-100%. It has a top speed of 60kmph and is offered with a full charge range of over 120 km.
Speaking at the launch Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India, said, “EeVe India is working to revolutionize the electric mobility experience in India which can offer solution to growing environmental concerns. For a future to be Cleaner, Safer and Sustainable, we are bringing eco-friendly electric scooters that are powered with the best sustainable solutions. Our latest EeVe electric scooter is high speed, stylish and hassle-free to help reduce carbon footprint and burden of ever-increasing fuel prices".