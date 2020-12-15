EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched starting at 55,900

EeVe India, the electric two-wheeler making brand on Tuesday launched two new electric scooters -Atreo and Ahava. While the former has been priced at ₹64,900, the latter costs ₹55,000 (both prices are ex-showroom).

The EeVe Atreo electric scooter is a longer-ranged offering that can travel up to 100 km in a single charge. The Ahava has a full charge range of 70 km. Both the scooters are available with a five-year standard warranty, while the battery warranty has been set at one year only. The firm claims that the new scooters demand considerably lower running costs of 15 paise per kilometer. Both the scooters have been offered with a slew of safety and security features such as Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, Immobilization and more.

While the Atreo is available in one dual-tone colour option - red/black and one monotone grey option, the lower placed Ahava is available in two dual-tone paint schemes - blue/black, and red/black.

"We are more than excited to add to new variants of electric scooters besides the existing lineup. We aim to establish ourselves as one of the pioneers in manufacturing electric scooters in the near future. Our vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. So, Eeve is perfect for your style, comfort and utility," said Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-founder and Director, EeVe India.

The company says that both the scooter are available at pocket-friendly EMI options for interested buyers. The company's full product portfolio includes Xeniaa, Wind, 4U, Your, and the newly launched Atreo and Ahava scooters.