Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak spied undisguised ahead of late 2021 launch

Ducati is developing the Pikes Peak edition of the new Multistrada V4 which was revealed last year. The new Pikes Peak variant has now spotted amidst road tests and is slated to go on sale later this year as a 2022 model. News of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak was previously leaked via US government documents and the new spy image only confirms its development.

The spy image of the sportier variant of the Mutlistrada V4 was leaked by an Italian publication that shows the bike undergoing final tests in its production-ready avatar.

(Also Read: 350,000th Ducati Monster delivered to customer in Milan)

The new model in the Ducati Multistrada family will feature a smaller 17-inch front wheel in comparison to the 19-inch front wheel of the latest Multistrada V4. For the uninitiated, the company has launched similar Pikes Peak variant of the Multistrada 1200 and the Multistrada 1260 bikes in the past. And Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition will be no different and thus based on the same lines and performance updates.

The sportier trim of the Multistrada V4 will also feature Ohlins suspension and forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini. The spy image also shows that there will be a new single-sided swingarm and also expect it to get radially mounted brake calipers as found on the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

(Also Read: Ducati starts production of India-bound SuperSport 950 in Italy)

For the record, the Multistrada adventure motorcycle has collected several accolades at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It took the top spot in the 1205 Division in 2012. The upcoming Pikes Peak Edition of the motorcycle will be placed at the top of the line and will come out to be one of the most potent Multistrada bikes ever made.

It is also expected to be launched in India after its international debut.