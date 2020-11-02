Ducati launches BS6 Multistrada 950 S at 15.49 lakh. All you need to know

Ducati on Monday officially launched its first BS6 Multistrada 950 S in India at ₹15.49 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). Touted as the smallest 'multibike' in its profile, the Multistrada is the company's way of making its products more accessible and a more versatile package.

Most notable highlight of Multistrada 950 S is a super-technological S version featuring state-of-the-art electronics. With a focus on making the bike safer and yet tuned for performance, Ducati states that it gets a 937 cm3 twin cylinder Testastretta 11° engine which puts out 113 hp and has 96 Nm of torque.This liquid-cooled engine has four valves per cylinder and bore and stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm respectively. There is also an advanced Ride-by-Wire system.

Ducati is confident that there will be many takers in the Indian market for Multistrada 950 S.

The self-servo wet slipper clutch can now be operated with less on-lever effort thanks to the new hydraulic control system. The Multistrada 950 engine has maintenance intervals of 15,000 km, with valve clearance inspection at every 30,000 km.

There is much to like about in the Multistrada 950 S in terms of sheer visuals too. It combines design features of Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 Enduro, and gets distinctive horizontally extended headlight, new side wings and tubular steel Trellis frame that is linked to a new, lighter double-sided aluminium swingarm. The The 19-inch front wheel promise comfort as well as performance while suspension with a generous 170 mm of travel assure bad roads are dealt with with capabilities. The bike also gets a 20-litre fuel tank.

The electronics package now includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and the iconic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) which continuously adjusts fork and shock absorber , based on a 48 mm diameter fork and rear shock (both electronic), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Cruise Control. The Multistrada 950 S can now mount the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and also features a full-LED headlight, 5" colour TFT display, a Hands-Free system, Cruise Control and backlit switchgear controls.

The entire Multistrada family features a Brembo braking system with the ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP).