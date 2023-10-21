Ducati unveils Multistrada V4 RS: A high-performance touring phenomenon

Ducati has pulled the wraps off the new Multistrada V4 RS, the sportiest iteration of the adventure tourer
The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings sophisticated upgrades to the ADV aimed to improve performance and reduce weight
The Multisrada V4 RS promises a fine balance between superbike performance and go-anywhere touring ability
The riding posture is more aggressive on the new Multistrada V4 RS with rear-set foot pegs
Ducati has swapped the Granturismo V4 engine from the standard Multi V4 to the Panigale’s Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. The motor develops 180 bhp and 118 Nm
The Multistrada V4 RS uses more sophisticated Ohlins suspension that’s electronically adjustable. Braking performance comes from the top-spec Brembo Stylemas
The V4 RS gets an integrated carbon fibre front mudguard and hand guards, new heat shield and a front beak
The Multistrada V4 RS gets a dedicated Full Power mode, in addition to four riding modes