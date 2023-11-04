Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know

After announcing the comeback of a single-cylinder engine, Ducati has finally taken wraps off its new motorcycle globally. It is called Hypermotard 698 Mono and will be available in dealerships starting from January. As of now, Ducati has not announced whether the motorcycle will go on sale in the Indian market or not. However, here are five things that one should know about the Hypermotard 698 Mono.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM
The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Looks

The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950. The 698 Mono has an off-road ADV design with knuckle guards, a beak-like front mudguard, a flat LED headlamp and an up-swept exhaust.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Features

In terms of features, the Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with a 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster. There is ride-by-wire, IMU, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Link Ready with infotainment apps and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS). Apart from this, there are 3 Power modes- Low, Mid and High and 4 riding modes - Sport, Road, Urban and Wet.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Hardware

Ducati uses a steel trellis frame and an aluminium double-sided swingarm. Suspension duties are performed by 45 mm Marzocchi upside-down forks that are fully adjustable and at the rear there is a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Braking duties are performed by a 330 mm disc in the front with Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial caliper and at the rear, there is a 240 mm disc.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Engine

The engine might be the biggest highlight of the Hypermotard 698 Mono. It is a 659 cc, liquid-cooled unit that Ducati calls Superquadro Mono. It puts out 76.43 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Price

In the global market, the Hypermotard 698 Mono starts at $12,995 which is roughly around 10.82 lakh.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Sport Hypermotard 950 Ducati Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Ducati India
