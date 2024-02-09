Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on these cars

Published Feb 09, 2024

Hyundai Motor India is offering discounts of upto 50,000 on few models. 

There are discounts on Verna, Alcazar, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i2 and Tucson

Notably, there are no promotional offers applicable to the Exter, Creta and the Ioniq 5.

The discounts offered vary based on availability, region, and variant.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG variants come with discounts totaling up to 33,000, including a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 3,000.

The Aura, similar to the Grand i10 Nios, offers discounts up to 33,000 for CNG models and 5,000 for non-CNG trims, combined with exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback provides an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a cash discount of 15,000 for the MT variant, while the IVt trim offers only an exchange bonus.

The facelifted Verna sedan presents a 15,000 discount on the sticker price along with an additional exchange bonus of 20,000.

Discounts for the Venue range up to 25,000 for specific trims, comprising cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

The Alcazar SUV is offered with a 2,000 exchange bonus and a 15,000 cash discount, while the Tucson diesel variant enjoys an exclusive discount of 50,000.

The Tucson, gets a 50,000 discount exclusively on the diesel variant. However, there are no other discounts currently available for the petrol variants
