Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Diavel V4 Launched In India; Ranveer Singh Announced As Brand Ambassador

Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador

Ducati India has launched Diavel V4 in the Indian market at a starting price of 25.91 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries of the Ducati Diavel V4 will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Apart from this, Ducati India has announced Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh as their ambassador

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Ranveer Singh is the new brand ambassador for Ducati India.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati India Ducati Diavel V4
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS