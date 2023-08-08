Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador

Ducati India has launched Diavel V4 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹25.91 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries of the Ducati Diavel V4 will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Apart from this, Ducati India has announced Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh as their ambassador