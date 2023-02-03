Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Ducati has announced that the 2023 DesertX will come with turn-by-turn navigation. The new feature will be available first on Matt Star White Silk and "RR22" liveries. The manufacturer has also added the navigation feature on the Diavel V4 and they say that it will be arriving on other models as well.

Ducati offers turn-by-turn navigation as a Ducati Performance accessory. The TFT display can show navigation guidelines through the Ducati Multimedia System. Ducati says that the feature can be activated either when the bike is purchased or afterwards.

The route guidance is calculated by the Ducati Link application so the navigation functions can be used without the need for an external design.

A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.

The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider's and passenger's helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati has announced that they will be launching nine motorcycles in the Indian market. They will launch the Monster SP, Panigale V4 R, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Diavel V4, Multistrada V4 Rally and the Scrambler 2G range. Apart from this, the brand is working on opening new dealerships in India and the deliveries of DesertX ADV have also started in india.

The last launch for Ducati will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán STO. Only a few units will come to India which are already booked, and with prices starting at ₹72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.

First Published Date: