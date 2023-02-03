Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Desertx And Diavel V4 Get Turn By Turn Navigation System: Details

Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Ducati has announced that the 2023 DesertX will come with turn-by-turn navigation. The new feature will be available first on Matt Star White Silk and "RR22" liveries. The manufacturer has also added the navigation feature on the Diavel V4 and they say that it will be arriving on other models as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 17:37 PM
Follow us on:
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.

Ducati offers turn-by-turn navigation as a Ducati Performance accessory. The TFT display can show navigation guidelines through the Ducati Multimedia System. Ducati says that the feature can be activated either when the bike is purchased or afterwards.

The route guidance is calculated by the Ducati Link application so the navigation functions can be used without the need for an external design.

A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
DISCONTINUED
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
1103 cc
₹23.5 - 54 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Rsv4
1099 cc | Manual
₹23.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Norton Dominator
₹23.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
1 | 745 cc
₹24.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider's and passenger's helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati has announced that they will be launching nine motorcycles in the Indian market. They will launch the Monster SP, Panigale V4 R, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Diavel V4, Multistrada V4 Rally and the Scrambler 2G range. Apart from this, the brand is working on opening new dealerships in India and the deliveries of DesertX ADV have also started in india.

The last launch for Ducati will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán STO. Only a few units will come to India which are already booked, and with prices starting at 72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 17:37 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati DesertX Diavel V4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS