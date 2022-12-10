BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched its flagship motorcycle in the Indian market in its 2023 avatar. The S 1000 RR is now more powerful than its previous iteration, there are aerodynamic upgrades as well as cosmetic changes that help in distinguishing the 2023 version from the outgoing iteration. 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is priced at ₹20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It would be sold in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.

The 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder now puts out 206 bhp of max power at 13,750 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine can rev up to 14,600 rpm which is quite high. The power output has been increased by 2 bhp whereas the torque output stays the same. BMW increased the power output by revising the design of intake funnels and with a new intake geometry. There is also BMW ShiftCam technology and a shorter secondary gear ratio for more traction at the rear wheel.

Cosmetic changes include new liveries. Up-front there are winglets that now produce up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed that the rider is doing. This additional weight helps in counteracting the wheelie tendency during acceleration. Also, it means that the traction control does not need to intervene more. Thus, helping riders in achieving faster lap times.

The rear section has also been redesigned to make it lighter and sportier. The number plate holder is also shorter now. As an accessory, there is a new hump cover and an endurance seat.

The standard equipment on the motorcycle has been changed. It now gets a USB charging socket and an M battery as standard. The 6.5-inch TFT screen now features more functions and a new rev counter display. The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar.

The motorcycle comes with ABS Pro but now it also gets Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro "Slick" setting functions. The new ‘Slick’ setting is made specifically for treadless slick tyres. The new Brake Slide Assist function allows the rider to make the rear slide out before the system kicks in.

