BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India

BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings have started in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be booked at all of the company's official dealerships or online by paying a refundable booking amount. The new sport bike is slated to launch in India on July 15th, while the deliveries are set to begin soon after the launch on a first come first serve basis post launch, the company said.

For ease of ownership, the company will also be providing financial help to the customers with its BMW India Financial Services. Benefits of this package include zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at ₹3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. The company further added that the customers will also be able to enjoy the advantage of easy loan approvals during pre-booking phase.

(Also Read: 2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS break cover with new colour options)

The upcoming G 310 RR has been teased multiple times by the company in the recent past. The bikemaker has also shown a glimpse of certain body panels highlighting the bike's exterior paint theme and body design. Interestingly, it will share the platform with BMW's G 310 Twins. It will be a fully-faired version of the Apache RR 310 which shares the same platform.

At the heart of the motorcycles is likely to sit the same 313 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC powertrain rated to deliver 33 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine will also come mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slipper clutch as standard fitment.

As far as the pricing goes, it will cost around ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it right in between the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Also, with its launch, BMW Motorrad India will now have three entry-level bikes in the country. This should further boost the company's market share in India.

First Published Date: