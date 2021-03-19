Benelli TRK 502X launched in India at 5.19 lakh

After the TRK 502 ADV, Benelli India has recently introduced a more adventure-focused version - TRK 502X in the country starting at ₹5,19,900 (ex-showroom). There are three colours on the TRK 502X ADV to choose from. While the Red and Pure White cost higher at ₹5,29,900 (ex-showroom), the Metallic Dark Grey is the base color which costs 5,19,900 (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 receives a price cut)

The company has announced that this is introductory pricing which is bound to increase soon in the future. The company has also initiated bookings of the bike at a reservation amount of ₹10,000 which can be paid at any of the 41 authorised Benelli dealerships in India.

This is the second model in the company's TRK range and comes with a more dedicated off-road kit. "We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X in India in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features and uncompromised quality," said Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India at the launch of the bike.

At the heart of the new TRK 502X sits the same 500 cc parallel-twin motor which is found on its road-biased counterpart. It now comes compliant with the BS 6 emission norms. It pumps out 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: Benelli Leoncino 500 BS 6 vs rivals: Price comparison)

"We are confident that the entry-level BS-VI TRK range will continue to strengthen our footprint in the adventure-touring segment," added Jhabakh.