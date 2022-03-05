Benelli 502C cruiser becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Benelli had previously increased the pricing of the 502C cruiser back in December 2021 and this is the second price hike since its launch in the country.

Benelli India has announced a price hike across its lineup and it also includes the popular middleweight cruiser motorcycle 502C. The company has increased the pricing of the motorcycle marginally and it is now available from ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards while previously it was priced at ₹5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Save for the price hike there is no other update on the motorcycle. Previously, in December 2021, Benelli had increased the pricing of the motorcycle and this is the second price hike since its launch in the country.

The bike retails in three colour options - Matte Cognac Red, Glossy Black, and Matte Black. While the Matte Cognac Red has been priced at ₹5.25 lakh, the Glossy Black and Matte Black retails at ₹5.30 lakh and ₹5.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same 500cc, parallel-twin engine that has been rated to deliver 46.8bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is also found on the Benelli Leoncino 500 as well as the TRK 502. The transmission option on this engine include a 6-speed constant mesh unit.

Some of the key features on the motorcycle include its full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a 21.5-litre fuel tank, and dual-channel ABS. The 502c cruiser comes with a long wheelbase of 1,600 mm and its ground clearance stands at 170 mm.

The 502C cruiser by Benelli rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser in the India market. It is also an indirect rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycle.

