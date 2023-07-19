Renault monsoon campaign commences: Check offers, benefits

The nation-wide monsoon camp began on July 17 and will go on till July 23
It offers a complimentary car check-up as per the company's guidelines
A detailed examination of all key functions of the car will be done
Other benefits include 10% discount on select car parts
Customers can avail up to 50% discount on select accessories
One can also avail 15% discount on labour charges
An additional 5% discount on select parts and accessories can be availed by 'My Renault Customers'
They can also avail a complimentary car top wash
Further 10% discount will be offered on ‘Renault Secure’ and ‘Renault Assist’