Renault monsoon campaign commences: Check offers, benefits

Published Jul 19, 2023

The nation-wide monsoon camp began on July 17 and will go on till July 23

 It offers a complimentary car check-up as per the company's guidelines

A detailed examination of all key functions of the car will be done

Other benefits include 10% discount on select car parts

Customers can avail up to 50% discount on select accessories

One can also avail 15% discount on labour charges

An additional 5% discount on select parts and accessories can be availed by 'My Renault Customers'

 They can also avail a complimentary car top wash

Further 10% discount will be offered on ‘Renault Secure’ and ‘Renault Assist’
