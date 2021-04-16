Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison
Both the commuter bikes feature similar basic equipment and features.

Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Bajaj CT110X is a rival to the likes of the new Hero HF100 commuter bike which was launched recently.
  • Both the bikes feature similar basic equipment and features such as telescopic forks, single set, alloy wheels and drum brakes.

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new CT110X commuter motorcycle in the market. It is the top-end variant of the CT portfolio that gets a slew of additional features and styling bits over the lower variants. It is priced at 55,494 (Ex-showroom – Delhi) and has been made available in four colour options.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric bookings stopped within 48 hours due to high demand)

The CT110X is a rival to the likes of the new Hero HF100 commuter bike which was also launched recently. The HF100 has been priced at 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in only a single colour option.

In terms of mechanicals, the CT110X is powered by a 115 cc DTS-i engine delivering 6.33 kW power at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 9.81 Nm (at 5000 rpm). The HF100 gets a 97.2cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 7.91 bhp of maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duty, both bikes use a four-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features on the Bajaj's commuter include a wide tank, thick crash guard, child foothold, dual texture and dual stitched premium seats. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a rear carrier that has been designed to carry 7 kg of weight.

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 become costlier in India)

On the other hand, the HF100 comes with alloy wheels, single-seat, kick start and drum brakes. In fact, both the bikes feature drum brakes and none get disc brakes feature. Both also carry the same suspension setup that includes a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorber unit.

TRENDING NEWS

See All