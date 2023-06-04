Hero HF Deluxe all-Black Canvas Edition is here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 04, 2023

It gets an all-black paint scheme that extends to the engine, alloy wheels, etc

Updated Hero HF Deluxe range now comes with a host of new features and new colour options

 It is priced from 60,760 for the kick variant (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

The pricing goes up to 66,408 for the self-start variant

 Check product page

The 100 cc commuter also gets a USB charger as an accessory

The bike features 3D HF Deluxe emblem 

Other colour schemes include Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red

The bike gets tubeless tyres on the self-start and i3S variants

Hero is also offering a five-year warranty and five free services as standard
For detailed report...
Click Here