Hero HF Deluxe all-Black Canvas Edition is here

It gets an all-black paint scheme that extends to the engine, alloy wheels, etc
Updated Hero HF Deluxe range now comes with a host of new features and new colour options
It is priced from ₹60,760 for the kick variant (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)
The pricing goes up to ₹66,408 for the self-start variant
The 100 cc commuter also gets a USB charger as an accessory
The bike features 3D HF Deluxe emblem
Other colour schemes include Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red
The bike gets tubeless tyres on the self-start and i3S variants
Hero is also offering a five-year warranty and five free services as standard