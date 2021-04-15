Bajaj Chetak's bookings stopped within 48 hours due to high vehicle demand

Bajaj Auto has announced that it has stopped accepting bookings for the Chetak electric scooter due to heavy demand for the vehicle. The company re-opened bookings for the battery-powered two-wheeler at 9:00 AM on April 13th, 2021 and decided to pause the bookings once again due to large number of confirmed orders. The Pune-based auto maker announced that it will 'review the supply situation' and will announce details on the next booking round in the future.

Commenting on the customer response, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru."