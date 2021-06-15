Ather 450X, 450 Plus prices slashed by 14,500 thanks to new FAME II subsidy

In a bid to increase green mobility adoption in India, the Centre has decided to reduce the burden on EV manufacturers by increasing the subsidies offered on battery-powered two-wheelers. As per an announcement rolled out by the Department of Heavy Industry, the incentive for electric two-wheelers has been increased to ₹15,000 per kWh, up by ₹5,000 per kWh from the earlier provided subsidy rate.

Thanks to the newly announced subsidies, the pricing of the battery-powered two-wheelers is bound to come down. Now, Ather, one of the leading EV makers of India has become one of the first two-wheeler manufacturing companies to pass on the incentive to its customers by bringing down the price of its 450X electric scooter.

The EV maker said that its scooters will now become more affordable costing ₹14,500 less after FAME II subsidy revision. It said, "We'll announce on-road prices and any other necessary information over the next few days. Website will be updated later to reflect all this information."

The new ex-showroom Bengaluru prices of both the Ather electric scooters are as follows:

Ather 450X: ₹ 1,25,490

1,25,490 Ather 450 Plus: ₹ 1,44,500

Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder of Ather Energy, said, "The revision in the FAME policy, increasing the subsidy by 50% per KWh is a phenomenal move. Sales of electric two-wheelers have grown despite the pandemic and with this additional subsidy, we expect electric two-wheeler sales to disrupt the market, and clock 6 million+ units by 2025. Ather Energy already has plans to expand distribution to 30 cities in the next 6 months and this increased subsidy will help accelerate consumer demand, immensely. The Government's continued support to drive adoption of EVs, with a keen focus on locally built electric two-wheelers will make India the manufacturing hub of EVs."