Piaggio to launch Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter this month

Piaggio is gearing up for the launch of Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in India in the last week of December 2020. The scooter will start arriving in the dealerships by the end of the month and deliveries will commence soon after the price announcements. The launch timeline was recently confirmed by the brand’s top honcho, Diego Graffi at a digital event. Pre-bookings for the new maxi-scooter to start in India by December 11.

The SXR 160 was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. It was earlier planned to go on sale in the earlier part of the current year, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

(Also Read: Piaggio launches Aprilia Storm with disc brake and new Vespa VXL, SXL facelift)

The company has also recently announced that it has started production of the new maxi-scooter. "We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The SXR 160 will stand out as a fairly premium offering and there will be no direct rival to it in the Indian market. It will come kitted with some top-spec features such as LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port and a wide, comfortable seat. It will source power from a 160 cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine. For the record, the same engine is also found on the SR 160 sport scooter.

(Also Read: Track-only Aprilia Tuono V4 X breaks cover)

It is expected to be priced in the bracket of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).