Aprilia reveals 2021 RS 125, Tuono 125 for global markets

Soon after unveiling the new RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia has now revealed the updated RS 125 and the Tuono 125 for the international markets. The updated Aprilia's 125 range is likely to go on sale soon. However, as far as the Indian market goes, they will not arrive in India any time soon.
Both the Aprilia bikes get an updated body-work for 2021. The bikes now feature new exterior paint schemes that contribute to a more aggressive look.
The previously found semi-digital instrument console has been replaced with a new fully digital LCD unit that looks more premium and up class.
As for the mechanicals, there is an updated 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is known to deliver 15 bhp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is now compliant with the Euro-5 emission norms.
Apart from an updated engine, the bikes also get wider set of tyres and an improved ABS system. On the other hand, the chassis and cycle parts remain the same as before.
It is highly unlikely that both the bikes will arrive in the Indian market anytime soon due to the higher cost implications. On the other hand, the company has confirmed that it will launch the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 in India later this soon.
Also, Aprilia has confirmed that it is developing a rival to the likes of the KTM RC 390 for India. The bike that is being currently developed is likely to see the light of the day in the next few years. More details will be revealed in the time to come.