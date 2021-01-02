After India, 2021 KTM 250 Adventure makes way to Malaysia

After India, KTM has launched the 250 Adventure motorcycle in Malaysia at a price tag equivalent to ₹3.90 lakh. It has been priced slightly lower at ₹2.50 lakh in the Indian market.

The Malaysian-spec 250 ADV is no different than the model sold in the Indian market. It gets the same engine, features and body colours from the model sold in India.

The 250 Adventure gets the same 390 Adventure-inspired body design with a large fuel tank, wide seat for the rider, and pillion which offers a fairly comfortable riding position. Some of the key features include a dual-channel switchable ABS, LED DRL an LED tail lamp as well as LED turn indicators. In addition to that, it also gets a black on white instrument cluster.

The suspension kit for the motorcycle includes WP APEX forks set at the front and a monoshock unit that sits at the rear. It rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel which comes shod with dual-purpose tyres. The braking kit includes a 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

The 250 Adventure houses a 248 cc, single-cylinder engine that's rated to churn out 29.5 bhp of power and 24Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper and assist clutch.

The top crop in the KTM's Adventure series - the upcoming 1290 Super Adventure model is going to get a number of major updates for 2021, details of which have been leaked via the company’s model page. (More details here)