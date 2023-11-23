The bike is the most affordable RC model on sale in India from KTM
It is also the second most affordable bike on sale in India from KTM
Here are some key reasons that make it appealing to many bikers
Priced at ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the most affordable faired KTM bike is certainly a key factor behind its popularity
Thanks to local manufacturing, KTM is able to keep the pricing of RC 125 competitive, which plays a key role behind its popularity
The stylish MotoGP influenced design and host of advanced features enhance its appeal
Powering this bike is an engine that is small in displacement but high on performance
Being equipped with high-end components is another key factor behind RC 125's popularity
The high-performance bike is widely popular among the young generation buyers