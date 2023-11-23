KTM RC 125 is one of the most popular high-performance motorcycles in India

Published Nov 23, 2023

The bike is the most affordable RC model on sale in India from KTM

It is also the second most affordable bike on sale in India from KTM

Here are some key reasons that make it appealing to many bikers

Priced at 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the most affordable faired KTM bike is certainly a key factor behind its popularity

Thanks to local manufacturing, KTM is able to keep the pricing of RC 125 competitive, which plays a key role behind its popularity

The stylish MotoGP influenced design and host of advanced features enhance its appeal

Powering this bike is an engine that is small in displacement but high on performance

Being equipped with high-end components is another key factor behind RC 125's popularity

The high-performance bike is widely popular among the young generation buyers
