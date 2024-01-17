2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh

Swedish motorcycle maker, Husqvarna has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles and the bikes have been upgraded to the latest generation. India is the first market to get both motorcycles with the 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 priced at ₹2.19 lakh, while the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is priced at ₹2.92 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. While the 250 Huskies were already on sale in the country, the manufacturer has finally brought its first 401 series motorcycle.

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Revised Styling

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 share their underpinnings with the new-gen KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke respectively. Both bikes are built in India and exported to markets globally. In design, the Svartpilen 401 looks different from its orange siblings. The motorcycle gets a more rugged appearance that has received a subtle revision with revised side panels and a new ornamental visor. The bike also features a side-mounted exhaust instead of the underbelly unit on the older model. The rear tyre hugger has also been replaced with a proper tail tidy.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Specifications

The 2024 Svartpilen 401 uses the same trellis frame with a new rear subframe from the third-gen KTM 390 Duke. Power comes from the new 398.6 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 46 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The Svartpilen also packs features like ride-by-wire, Supermoto ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, Type-C charging and more.

Suspension duties are handled by adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from WP. The braking hardware comprises 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The 2024 Svartpilen 401 packs a 13.5-litre fuel tank and weighs about 171.2 kg.

The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 borrows its underpinnings from the new KTM 250 Duke. The bike is also larger in proportions for better ride comfort

2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250: New Styling

Moving to the 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, the motorcycle shares its underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke. Much like the Svartpilen, the Vitpilen gets its distinctive styling with the flat-panel fuel tank cover, round LED headlamp with DRL and a grey paint scheme. The side and tail panels have now been replaced as a single unit, instead of the split panels seen on the older model.

Other changes on the design front include a new single-piece seat, copper-bronze finishing on the engine cases and a new fluorescent stripe. The Vitpilen 250 has also grown slightly in proportions, which should give it a better road presence. The ground clearance has gone up by 25 mm at 177 mm, while seat height is lower at 820 mm, as opposed to 842 mm on the previous iteration. The pillion seat height has also decreased to 877 mm from the previous 907 mm. Furthermore, the seat itself is now 100 mm longer, while the 2024 Vitpilen 250 packs a larger 13.5-litre fuel tank, in place of a 9.5-litre unit. The kerb weight stands at 163.8 kg, slightly lower than its predecessor. Husqvarna says the bike gets improved weight distribution and a revised gearbox as part of the upgrades.

2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250: Specifications

Power on the 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes from the familiar 249 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor tuned for 30.57 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD forks at the front and an offset-mounted adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. On the feature front, the quarter-litre motorcycle gets a new 5-inch LCD screen, ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, quickshifter, and Type-C charging.

Both the 2024 Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 will be available at dealerships from the end of January. The company has over 400 KTM-Husqvarna dealers across the country. Both bikes will come with a 2+3 year warranty with a service interval of 7,500 km. The Svartpilen 401 competes against the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Scrambler in the segment. Meanwhile, the Vitpilen 250 takes on the KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

First Published Date: