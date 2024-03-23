2024 Honda CB125R announced for Europe, will rival KTM 125 Duke

Honda has launched a new 125 cc motorcycle in the global market. It is called CB125R and is a neo-retro cafe racer. For 2024, the Honda CB125R gets new colourways and new features. The CB125R is an entry-level A1-license-compliant motorcycle that goes against the KTM 125 Duke in the global market. As of now, Honda has no plans to bring the CB125R to the Indian market.

There are four new colours – Matt Cynos Gray Metallic with Black, Reef Sea Blue Metallic with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic, Pearl Cool White with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic, and Pearl Splendor Red with Matt Cynos Gray Metallic.

Apart from this, the biggest change is the addition of a new 5-inch TFT screen that is borrowed from Honda CB1000R. It shows a tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge and other vital information. To control the new TFT screen, there is a new switchgear.

The 2024 CB125R complies with Euro 5+ emission norms. To ensure that the performance does not drop, Honda is using a new catalyser in the exhaust system. The DOHC 4V puts out 14.75 bhp of max power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The engine gets fuel injection and there is an underbelly exhaust unit. The top speed of the Honda CB125R is 105 kmph.

Also Read : Honda 2-wheeler customers can now track servicing in real-time. Here’s how

Underpinning the CB125R is a tubular and pressed steel construction lattice-style frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa's Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 296 mm hubless floating disc in the front that is gripped by a radially mounted Nissin four-piston caliper and at the rear, there is a 220 mm disc that is gripped by a single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is modulated by an IMU.

First Published Date: