KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?

KTM recently launched the 250 Duke in the Indian market.
The motorcycle has received a major upgarde this year.
One of the primary rivals of the 250 Duke is the CB300R.
This is because Honda recently slashed the prices of the CB300R significantly.
The CB300R is now priced at Rs 2.40 lakh ex-showroom.
When compared, the 250 Duke starts at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom.
The 250 Duke's engine produces 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with quickshifter and slipper clutch
The CB300R's engine produces 30.67 bhp and 27.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.
The hardware equipment on both motorcycles is similar.
The design language of both motorcycles is also very different.