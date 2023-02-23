2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 version of their entire line-up. They launched the MT-15 V2, FZ range and R15 V4. The MT-15 V2 is one of the best-looking naked motorcycles in the Indian market, it can be considered a naked version of the R15. The motorcycle also received other updates as well. One of the rivals to the MT-15 is the KTM 125 Duke. Here is a comparison between the Yamaha MT-15 and the KTM 125 Duke.
The MT-15 looks very unique because of its styling. The front has a single projector LED setup with LED Daytime Running Lamps. There are golden forks and muscular tank shrouds with a single-sided exhaust. The KTM 125 Duke looks like a smaller version of the 390 Duke. There is a flat halogen headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a sharp-looking rear-end and an under-belly exhaust.
The MT-15 uses a 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The KTM 125 Duke uses a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM 125 Duke gets a LCD digital instrument cluster that looks dated now. It also shows various different information.
The MT-15 is priced at ₹1,68,400 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM 125 Duke costs ₹1,75,942 (ex-showroom).