2023 Yamaha MT-15: Should you buy?

Yamaha Motor India recently introduced the 2023 MT-15 V2 streetfighter in the market. The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 arrives with a host of upgrades, the most important of which has been the transition to BS6 Phase 2 norms, meeting the latest emission standards. However, that’s not the only change, the bike gets new colour schemes as well bringing a breath of fresh air to the offering. Should you consider the 2023 Yamaha MT-15? Let’s take a look.

The Yamaha MT-15 is one of the exciting motorcycles in its segment. The bike shares its underpinnings with the YZF-R15 V4, while the styling is borrowed from Yamaha’s larger-capacity naked motorcycles. The alien face on the MT-15 makes it stand out compared to its rivals, while the build quality is one of the best in the segment.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 also gets the Monster Energy MotoGP special edition

Power on the MT-15 V2 comes from the tried and tested 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The motor develops 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The 155 cc motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch and the engine is now OBD2 compliant and E20 compatible as well.

Suspension duties on the 2023 Yamaha MT-15 come from USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes (282 mm front and 220 mm rear) at either end. The bike also gets an aluminium swingarm that’s lighter and does not compromise on stability.

On the feature front, the Yamaha MT-15 gets an LCD instrument cluster that shows the necessary information including a fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. The bike gets all-LED lighting with LED flashers and also gets Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, the Yamaha mobile app brings a host of additional features including geofencing, rider telematics, call and SMS alerts, email notifications, fuel consumption details and more.

The streetfighter is equipped with a host of electronic aids including dual-channel ABS and a side-stand cut-off switch. The 2023 MT-15 V2 was also updated with the traction control system, which is now standard across Yamaha India’s motorcycle lineup. The bike rides on a 100/80 section front and a wide 140/70 section rear tyre wrapped on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets multiple colours - Dark Metallic Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, and Ice-Fluo Vermillion. The company is also offering the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP special edition on the streetfighter. The MT-15 V2 is priced from ₹1.67 lakh, going up to ₹1.73 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

