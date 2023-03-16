2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 launched with alloys

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the Indian market. The Interceptor 650 will now be offered in four new colourways whereas the Continental GT 650 gets two new colourways. The 2023 Interceptor 650 starts at ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycles have been opened from today.

The Interceptor 650, will be available in four new stunning colorways, including two blacked-out variants - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The other two new colours are Black Pearl and Cali Green. The new paint schemes join the existing colours which are Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red.

The Continental GT 650 now gets two new blacked out versions: Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Apart from this, the motorcycle will also be sold in Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red. The new blacked-out variants on the Interceptor and the Continental GT will feature blacked-out engine and exhaust parts.

The two new colourways of Interceptor 650.

The motorcycles are now equipped with new switch gear taken from the Super Meteor and it is finished in aluminium. There is also a new LED headlamp which is also taken from the Super Meteor 650. Finally, there is also a USB port on offer.

The blacked-out variants also get alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard. The Continental GT 650 will be running on Vredestein tyres whereas the Interceptor 650 will get Ceat Zoom Cruz.

The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.

There are no changes made to the engine. So, the motorcycles continue to come with a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine that is air-oil cooled and gets a 270-degree crank. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

