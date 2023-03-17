2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: 5 things to know

The 650 Twins changed the perspective of many people about how they look at the brand, Royal Enfield. The manufacturer launched the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 back in 2018 and they did not update them for a longest time. Yes, they did provide some new colourways and updated them to meet the emission norms. Now, finally, Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and here are five things one should know about its 2023 iteration.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New colourways

Royal Enfield has two new colourways, there is Black Pearl and Cali Green. They will go on sale alongside Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Blacked-out Editions

Royal Enfield has added two new blacked-out versions of the Interceptor 650. There is Black Ray & Barcelona Blue. Both these versions get blacked-out elements. So, the engine, exhaust pipes and some other elements have been blacked-out.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New features and alloy wheels

In terms of features, Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 with a new LED headlamp and new rotary switchgear. Both of these things have been taken from the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle also gets a USB port now to charge the mobile devices. The blacked-out versions also come with alloy wheels. It is expected that the manufacturer will launch the alloy wheels as accessories soon.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: OBD2 ready

The Interceptor 650 is now OBD2 ready which means it complies with the upcoming BS6 Stage II norms. The engine remains the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled unit. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price

The price of the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 now starts at ₹3.03 lakh and goes up to ₹3.31 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

