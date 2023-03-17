Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: 5 Things To Know

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: 5 things to know

The 650 Twins changed the perspective of many people about how they look at the brand, Royal Enfield. The manufacturer launched the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 back in 2018 and they did not update them for a longest time. Yes, they did provide some new colourways and updated them to meet the emission norms. Now, finally, Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and here are five things one should know about its 2023 iteration.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM
Follow us on:
The blacked-out editions of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with alloy wheels as standard.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New colourways

Royal Enfield has two new colourways, there is Black Pearl and Cali Green. They will go on sale alongside Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Blacked-out Editions

Royal Enfield has added two new blacked-out versions of the Interceptor 650. There is Black Ray & Barcelona Blue. Both these versions get blacked-out elements. So, the engine, exhaust pipes and some other elements have been blacked-out.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New features and alloy wheels

In terms of features, Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 with a new LED headlamp and new rotary switchgear. Both of these things have been taken from the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle also gets a USB port now to charge the mobile devices. The blacked-out versions also come with alloy wheels. It is expected that the manufacturer will launch the alloy wheels as accessories soon.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: OBD2 ready

The Interceptor 650 is now OBD2 ready which means it complies with the upcoming BS6 Stage II norms. The engine remains the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled unit. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price

The price of the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 now starts at 3.03 lakh and goes up to 3.31 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: go Mark 2 Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS